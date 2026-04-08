Who Was Mangal Pandey? Interesting Facts About Indian Solider Who Played Key Role In 1857 Revolt

By: Rahul M | April 08, 2026
Mangal Pandey was an Indian soldier who played a role during the pre-independence era and died on April 8, 1857. On his 169th death anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him, which are mentioned in the following slides:
He is widely regarded as one of the first revolutionaries who ignited the Indian Rebellion of 1857 against British rule.
For this act of rebel, Mangal Pandey was imprisoned and sentenced to death. At the Military court trial, he was asked to name his partners in the crime. But like a true hero, he kept mum, which costed him his own life.
Mangal Pandey who instigated the first Bharatiya War of Independence in 1857 when he was just 30 years old.
Mangal Pandey was born into a Brahmin family from Nagwa and joined the Bengal Army in 1849.
Mangal Pandey served as a soldier in the 34th Bengal Native Infantry of the British East India Company.
The rebellion was triggered by Enfield rifle cartridges rumoured to be greased with cow and pig fat, offending both Hindu and Muslim soldiers.
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