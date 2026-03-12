What Was The Salt March? Key Facts About Gandhi’s Nonviolent Civil Disobedience Movement

By: Sunanda Singh | March 12, 2026
The Salt March, also known as the Dandi March, was a landmark act of peaceful protest led by Mahatma Gandhi against British colonial rule in India.
It was a 24-day protest which started from Sabarmati Ashram on March 12, 1930, with Gandhi and 78 followers beginning a long journey on foot.
The march became a powerful symbol of nonviolent resistance and played a crucial role in India’s freedom struggle.
Mahatma Gandhi played a pivotal role in India's struggle for freedom through nonviolent resistance.
His leadership in movements like the Salt March and civil disobedience campaigns ignited widespread awareness and unity. Gandhi's principles of satyagraha inspired millions.
After travelling around 240 miles (about 385 km), the group reached the coastal village of Dandi on April 6, 1930.
The protest triggered the nationwide Civil Disobedience Movement, encouraging millions of Indians to peacefully defy colonial laws.
