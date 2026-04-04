Who Was Makhanlal Chaturvedi? Interesting Facts To Know About The Writer And Poet

By: Sunanda Singh | April 04, 2026
Makhanlal Chaturvedi was a distinguished Indian poet, writer, essayist, playwright, and journalist who made notable contributions during the freedom struggle for India's independence.
Makhanlal Chaturvedi shaped the Neo-romanticism movement of Hindi literature. On the occasion of his 137th birth anniversary on Saturday, April 4, 2026, let's take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
Chaturvedi left his teaching job and devoted himself entirely to journalism, national movement, and literature.
Makhanlal Chaturvedi, also known as Pandit Ji or Ek Bhartiya Atma, was the first recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award for his work Him Tarangini.
He was very close to Mahatma Gandhi and also active in the Non-Cooperation Movement, Flag Satyagrah, and Quit India Movement.
Pandit Ji edited nationalist journals like Prabha, Pratap, and Karamveer and used them to provoke patriotic fervour.
His birthplace, Babai village in Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh, was renamed Makhanpuram in his honour.
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