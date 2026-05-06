Who Was Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj? Key Facts About The Pioneer Of Social Reform In Kolhapur On His Death Anniversary

By: Sunanda Singh | May 06, 2026
Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj was the revered social reformer and the first Maharaja of the princely state of Kolhapur. On his death anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
He was born as Yeshwantrao Ghatge but was later adopted into the royal family of Kolhapur and became its ruler at a young age.
Shahu Maharaj introduced reservation (affirmative action) in 1902 for non-Brahmins in education and government jobs long before independent India.
He actively supported the work of B. R. Ambedkar, even helping fund his education and encouraging his fight against caste discrimination.
Shahu Maharaj opened hostels and schools for backward classes, ensuring access to education for communities that were historically excluded.
The Maharaj took a strong stand against caste-based oppression and even challenged orthodox practices.
He also promoted inter-caste dining and marriages, which was considered radical at the time. He was also a patron of arts, wrestling, and culture.
Thanks For Reading!