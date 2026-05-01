From Mumbai To Mahabaleshwar: Best Places To Visit This Maharashtra Day

By: Sunanda Singh | May 01, 2026
Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1 every year to mark the formation of the state in 1960, following the division of the Bombay State. On this significant day, visit some of the beautiful places in the state which are mentioned in the following slides.
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Mahabaleshwar is a serene hill station famous for lush greenery, strawberry farms, and breathtaking viewpoints like Arthur’s Seat.
The vibrant capital Mumbai, offers iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive and a buzzing city life that blends history with modernity.
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Visit Lonavala & Khandala. It is a popular monsoon getaway with misty hills, waterfalls, and scenic viewpoints just a short drive from Mumbai.
Aurangabad is home to the UNESCO-listed Ajanta and Ellora caves, showcasing ancient rock-cut architecture and art.
Famous Temples of India
Nagpur is the state’s winter capital, known for its central location, wildlife reserves, and the Deekshabhoomi monument.
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Kolhapur is famous for its rich history, temples like Mahalaxmi, and authentic Maharashtrian cuisine.
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Alibaug is a famous coastal town that consists of multiple serene beaches (Alibaug Beach, Kihim Beach, Nagaon Beach) and historical forts (Kolaba Fort).
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