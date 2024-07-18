Who Was Aanvi Kamdar? Know About The Influencer Who Died While Shooting Reel

By: Rahul M | July 18, 2024
Aanvi Kamdar, a travel influencer based in Mumbai, died after falling into a 350-feet gorge while shooting an Instagram reel at Kumbhe waterfall near Raigad, Maharashtra
The 26-year-old digital creator, known by the name "theglocaljournal," had over 2,56,000 followers on Instagram
By profession, Aanvi was a chartered accountant and she had previously worked at Deloitte, an IT/Technology consulting company
She was popular for posting content around monsoon tourism, sharing travel tips and also for sharing her travel experiences with the followers
According to her Instagram bio, she was referred to as a "travel detective", with an emphasis on luxury discoveries, cafes, itineraries, and tips
The travel influencer has explored places like Turkey, Dubai, London, Scotland, Singapore, and many popular sites in India like Jaipur, Rishikesh, Goa and others
According to the sources, there was a six-hour rescue attempt, and despite that, Aanvi was declared dead at the hospital
