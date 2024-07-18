Who Was Aanvi Kamdar? Know About The Influencer Who Died While Shooting Reel

By: Rahul M | July 18, 2024

Aanvi Kamdar, a travel influencer based in Mumbai, died after falling into a 350-feet gorge while shooting an Instagram reel at Kumbhe waterfall near Raigad, Maharashtra

The 26-year-old digital creator, known by the name "theglocaljournal," had over 2,56,000 followers on Instagram

By profession, Aanvi was a chartered accountant and she had previously worked at Deloitte, an IT/Technology consulting company

She was popular for posting content around monsoon tourism, sharing travel tips and also for sharing her travel experiences with the followers

According to her Instagram bio, she was referred to as a "travel detective", with an emphasis on luxury discoveries, cafes, itineraries, and tips

The travel influencer has explored places like Turkey, Dubai, London, Scotland, Singapore, and many popular sites in India like Jaipur, Rishikesh, Goa and others

According to the sources, there was a six-hour rescue attempt, and despite that, Aanvi was declared dead at the hospital

