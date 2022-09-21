Who is Sumner Stroh? Model who had an 'affair' with Adam Levine

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022
Instagram model and influencer Sumner Stroh revealed on TikTok about her alleged affair with 'Maroon 5' frontman Adam Levine.
The allegations came more than a week after it was reported that Levine is expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo.
According to reports, Stroh was born in Houston, Texas, and attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she studied business and advertising from 2016 to 2020.
Sumner said in her TikTok video, "I was having an affair with a man who's married to Victoria's Secret model."
She claimed, "At the time I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated."
"Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point. So, I'm sure you know who Adam Levine is. Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year, after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life," she continued.
The Instagram model showed an alleged DM that she received from Levine in which he asked if it was okay with her if he names his unborn baby after her.
"Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's a boy I really wanna name it Sumner (sic). You ok with that? DEAD serious," read the message, with a shrugging emoji.
After reading his DM, Sumner said she feels "like I have to be in hell at this point. My morals were unknowingly being compromised."
She said she "never wanted to come forward," knowing "the implications that come with doing what I do, making money the way I do, and being an Instagram model," and the "stereotypes" associated with being an influencer.
As to why she came forward with it now, she said she "sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted, and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid-so here I am."
Sumner also shared a message on her Instagram Story. "Aware many people will try to fill in the gaps with many false assumptions," she wrote after posting the TikTok.
"I don't feel like I'm doing any favors, considering the manner this had to go about. It's a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good."
When Adam shared a statement about not having an affair, Sumner shared a cryptic post on Instagram that read, “Someone get this man a dictionary."
