Did 'Maroon 5' singer Adam Levine cheat on his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo?

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2022
Adam Noah Levine is an American singer, who is the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of pop rock band 'Maroon 5'
Adam married Behati Prinsloo in 2014
They welcomed their first child Dusty Rose Levine in 2016
They welcomed their second child Gio Grace Levine in 2018
Adam and Behati painted a perfect family picture until Monday
Model Sumner Stroh released a video alleging that she and the 'Maroon 5' singer were having an affair. However, she did not specify the time period
The news came a week after Adam and Behati announced they are expecting their third child
Sumner went on to share a screenshot of an Instagram DM that the singer allegedly sent her after she "stopped talking to him"
The message read, "Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."
"I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited," Sumner said in the video
She defended herself by saying that she was under the impression that Adam and Behati's marriage was over
While Levine faced outrage, some Twitter users also criticised Stroh for her involvement and debates on power imbalances came to the fore
Ever since Stroh's allegations surfaced online, netizens have taken to Twitter to relentlessly slam Adam
Adam is yet to address the matter. There was no reaction from Behati's side either
Thanks For Reading!