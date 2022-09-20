Did 'Maroon 5' singer Adam Levine cheat on his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo?

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2022

Adam Noah Levine is an American singer, who is the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of pop rock band 'Maroon 5'

Adam married Behati Prinsloo in 2014

They welcomed their first child Dusty Rose Levine in 2016

They welcomed their second child Gio Grace Levine in 2018

Adam and Behati painted a perfect family picture until Monday

Model Sumner Stroh released a video alleging that she and the 'Maroon 5' singer were having an affair. However, she did not specify the time period

The news came a week after Adam and Behati announced they are expecting their third child

Sumner went on to share a screenshot of an Instagram DM that the singer allegedly sent her after she "stopped talking to him"

The message read, "Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

"I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited," Sumner said in the video

She defended herself by saying that she was under the impression that Adam and Behati's marriage was over

While Levine faced outrage, some Twitter users also criticised Stroh for her involvement and debates on power imbalances came to the fore

Ever since Stroh's allegations surfaced online, netizens have taken to Twitter to relentlessly slam Adam

Adam is yet to address the matter. There was no reaction from Behati's side either

