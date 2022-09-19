Kareena Kapoor Khan's cutest moments with kids Taimur and Jeh

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a well know Bollywood actress and is popularly know for her movies like 'Jab We Met', 'K3G', among others

She married actor Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012

She is now a mother to 2 kids - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan

She gave birth to her first child, Taimur, on December 20, 2016

Despite having a busy schedule, Kareena makes sure to prioritise her kids and family

While spending her quality time with Taimur, she often does fun activities with him like pottery, working in the field, etc

She has also written a book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'. In the book she chronicled her journey of being pregnant with her two sons

The actress wants both her sons to always remember that both of their parents are working and to respect both of them equally

She often posts cute and adorable pictures with her kids on her social media

She is a super mom and inspires a lot of other mothers too

