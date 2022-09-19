Mahesh Bhatt's doting dad moments with Alia Bhatt

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2022

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is all set to celebrate his 74th birthday on September 20, 2022

He married Soni Razdan in 1986 and has 2 daughters with her

Bhatt is not only an outstanding filmmaker or director but also an amazing dad

His younger daughter is the popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt

He directed Alia for the first time in his movie 'Sadak 2'

The duo is always seen have some crazy time with each other

Bhatt does not come off as a strict father. He is rather a cool dad

He always supports his kids and is a proud father

With Alia's baby on board, Bhatt is all set to welcome his first grandchild

The grandfather-to-be is on cloud nine as Alia is set to deliver her firstborn by the end of October

