Photos: Nick Jonas' 30th birthday celebration with Priyanka Chopra

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2022
Singer Nick Jonas and global star Priyanka Chopra never leave a chance to express their love for each other.
On Sunday, Nick shared a video on his social media and called Priyanka "a treasure" for making him feel so loved.
Taking to Instagram, Nick dropped a reel video in which he captioned, "Incredible weekend celebrating my 30th with friends and family at my favourite place in the world Scottsdale National Golf Club.”
“Thank you @priyankachopra for making every moment so special, for being so intentional and for making me feel so loved. You are a treasure. And to everyone else thanks for all the birthday loved. Means so much. #letsgetit,” he added.
The reel video included pictures from Nick's 30th birthday celebration in which he could be seen enjoying a game of golf with his friends and family members and he also added some pictures from his birthday party.
On September 16, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas jetted off to an unknown location to celebrate Nick's 30th birthday. The singer turned a year older on Friday.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018.
Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.
In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.
