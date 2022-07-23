PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra's Mexico birthday celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2022
Many pictures and videos from the intimate birthday celebrations went viral on social media
Going by the looks of the pictures, it looks like the birthday vacation was all about fun and laughter!
The photos feature her husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie who also turned 6-months-old
Priyanka's cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra was also present
Besides that, the birthday squad included Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas
Priyanka also penned a note stating, "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest"
She added, "I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special"
Thanks For Reading!