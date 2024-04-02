Who Is Priyanka Chopra's Sister-In-Law Neelam Upadhyay? Know All About Siddharth Chopra's Wife-To-Be

By: Shefali Fernandes | April 02, 2024
Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra got engaged to actress Neelam Upadhyay recently.
Photo Via Instagram
Neelam Upadhyay and Siddharth Chopra's engagement ceremony was also attended by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
Neelam Upadhyay and Siddharth Chopra sparked dating rumours after they made a joint appearance at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in 2019. Here's everything you need to know about her.
Neelam Upadhyay is an actress who has worked in Tamil and Telugu movies.
She made her acting debut with the Telugu film, Mr. 7 in 2012.
Ever since, Neelam Upadhyay has featured in films like Action 3D, Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om.
Neelam Upadhyay got a breakthrough after she featured in MTV Style Check.
Reportedly, Neelam Upadhyay has been a part of the film industry for nine years now.
Thanks For Reading!