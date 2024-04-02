Prabhu Deva Birthday: 8 Unknown Facts About The Michael Jackson Of Indian Cinema

By: Shefali Fernandes | April 02, 2024
Dance legend Prabhu Deva will be celebrating his 51st birthday on April 3, 2024. On this occasion, here is a list of some unknown facts about him.
Prabhu Deva was inspired by his father, Mugur Sundar, a choreographer for South Indian movies, to learn dancing, after which he learned Indian classical dance forms as well as western forms.
Prabhu Deva is referred to as the Michael Jackson of Indian cinema.
According to CA Knowledge, Prabhu Deva’s net worth is Rs 175 crore. His monthly income is more than Rs 2 crore.
Prabhu Deva got married for the second time to Himani, a Mumbai-based physiotherapist. Before tying the knot, they were in a live-in relationship for some time.
Prabhu Deva was in a relationship with Nayanthara, due to which he got divorced from his first wife Ramlath (now Latha) in 2011.
Prabhu Deva and Latha have 3 children, however, their eldest son, Vishal, died of cancer in 2008, at the age of 13.
Prabhu Deva made his first appearance as a boy playing the flute in the Tamil film, Mouna Ragam's song Panivizhum Iravu.
His journey as a choreographer started with Kamal Haasan's Tamil film, Vetri Vizha in 1989.
