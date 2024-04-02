Ajay Devgn Thanks Sea Of Fans Outside Mumbai Residence On Birthday

By: Sachin T | April 02, 2024

Bollywood's OG Singham Ajay Devgn stepped out of his Mumbai residence on Tuesday afternoon to meet his fans on the occasion of his birthday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ajay celebrated his 55th birthday on Tuesday and he made sure to spare a few minutes from his tight schedule for his fans

As soon as Ajay stepped out, fans thronged at the gates of the residence and had to be held back by the actor's guards

Ajay was seen thanking his fans with folded hands as they wished him a happy birthday

Fans went berserk as the actor stepped out of his house Shivshakti to meet and interact with them

On the work front, Ajay will be next seen in the film, Maidaan, which will release on April 10

The film is set to clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office

Much to the delight of his fans, Ajay will also be seen reprising his role of Singham in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again

