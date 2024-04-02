Ajay Devgn Thanks Sea Of Fans Outside Mumbai Residence On Birthday

By: Sachin T | April 02, 2024
Bollywood's OG Singham Ajay Devgn stepped out of his Mumbai residence on Tuesday afternoon to meet his fans on the occasion of his birthday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Ajay celebrated his 55th birthday on Tuesday and he made sure to spare a few minutes from his tight schedule for his fans
As soon as Ajay stepped out, fans thronged at the gates of the residence and had to be held back by the actor's guards
Ajay was seen thanking his fans with folded hands as they wished him a happy birthday
Fans went berserk as the actor stepped out of his house Shivshakti to meet and interact with them
On the work front, Ajay will be next seen in the film, Maidaan, which will release on April 10
The film is set to clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office
Much to the delight of his fans, Ajay will also be seen reprising his role of Singham in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again
