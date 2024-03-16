Who Is Pratik Utekar? Know About Choreographer Who Faced Backlash Over 'Cosy' Photo With Dhanashree Verma

By: Sachin T | March 16, 2024
Pratik Utekar recently faced backlash for posing closely with Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11's finale party.
However, on March 16, Dhanashree Verma reacted to the trolls and revealed that she and her family were 'affected' by it. Here's everything you need to know about Pratik Utekar.
Pratik Utekar is a Mumbai-based choreographer and is often seen sharing photos with several television stars like Tejasswi Prakash, Mouni Roy, Rashami Desai, Arjun Bijlani, Bharti Singh and others.
Pratik Utekar has choreographed Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, and Nora Fatehi among others.
Pratik has been trained from the Shiamak Davar Institute of Performing Arts (SDIPA) in Mumbai. Later, he became an assistant instructor.
Pratik Utekar shares a close bond with Mouni Roy. He was also a part of her wedding with Suraj Nambiar, which took place in Goa 2022.
Pratik Utekar has also won dance reality shows like Dance Deewane Junior’s and Nach Baliye 7.
Pratik Utekar is an active social media user and owns 284K followers on his verified Instagram account.
