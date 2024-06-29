Who Is Daniel Fernandes? Know About The Comedian Who Is Facing Backlash For Controversial Video On Jains

By: Manisha Karki | June 29, 2024

Daniel Fernandes is an Indian stand-up comedian. He is known for his dark and surreal style of comedy, which references social issues in India

Photo courtesy: Daniel Fernandes Facebook

Born in Mumbai, and raised in Goa. Daniel completed his MBA in marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication, Pune

Photo courtesy: Daniel Fernandes Facebook

Daniel is known to cover Indian social issues, he has performed at many comedy clubs such as Canvas Laugh Club, The Comedy Store, Blue Frog and High Spirits

Photo courtesy: Daniel Fernandes Facebook

In October 2015, he was with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for promotions of the 2015 biographical film, Manjhi: The Mountain Man

Photo courtesy: Daniel Fernandes Facebook

In the same year, he also hosted Forbes India's entrepreneurial awards event, 30Under30

Photo courtesy: Daniel Fernandes Facebook

In June this year, he landed himself in a controversial video Jains Buy Goats, on YouTube. Daniel received a lot of flak for his religious remarks, especially those against the Jain and Muslim faiths

Photo courtesy: Daniel Fernandes Facebook

Netizens accused him of causing turmoil between the two communities. He later released an apology statement stating that his 'intention with his craft has always been entertaining people'

Photo courtesy: Daniel Fernandes Facebook

