Who Is Daniel Fernandes? Know About The Comedian Who Is Facing Backlash For Controversial Video On Jains

By: Manisha Karki | June 29, 2024
Daniel Fernandes is an Indian stand-up comedian. He is known for his dark and surreal style of comedy, which references social issues in India
Photo courtesy: Daniel Fernandes Facebook
Born in Mumbai, and raised in Goa. Daniel completed his MBA in marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication, Pune
Daniel is known to cover Indian social issues, he has performed at many comedy clubs such as Canvas Laugh Club, The Comedy Store, Blue Frog and High Spirits
In October 2015, he was with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for promotions of the 2015 biographical film, Manjhi: The Mountain Man
In the same year, he also hosted Forbes India's entrepreneurial awards event, 30Under30
In June this year, he landed himself in a controversial video Jains Buy Goats, on YouTube. Daniel received a lot of flak for his religious remarks, especially those against the Jain and Muslim faiths
Netizens accused him of causing turmoil between the two communities. He later released an apology statement stating that his 'intention with his craft has always been entertaining people'
