Who Is Byeon Woo Seok? All About Korean Actor Who Beat BTS For Top Spot In June Brand Rankings

By: Manisha Karki | June 30, 2024

Korean actor Byeon Woo Seok gained widespread popularity for his portrayal of Ryu Sun-jae in the series Lovely Runner (2024)

The actor made headlines by beating the renowned K-pop BTS for top spot in June all star brand rankings

He achieved #1 spot among Korean celebrities in the Brand Rankings list

Byeon made his debut in 2010 as a model and later starred in the television series Dear My Friends

He then starred in Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Record of Youth, Moonshine, and more

In the same year, he did his first film as a lead in 20th Century Girl, premiered in 2022. He also did another film, Soulmate

He has received many awards and recognition for his work. He won the Best New Actor Award for Moonshine at KBS Drama Awards

The Lovely Runner actor is rumoured to be dating Korean Influencer Stephanie

Thanks For Reading!

Who Is Daniel Fernandes? Know About The Comedian Who Is Facing Backlash For Controversial Video On...
Find out More