When Is Kalashtami 2026 & Why It Honours Shiva’s Fierce Form Lord Bhairav

By: Rahul M | April 09, 2026
Kalashtami, also known as Kala Ashtami or Bhairavashtami, is a monthly Hindu festival which is observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the waning moon (Krishna Paksha).
Kalashtami commemorates the day Lord Shiva appeared as Bhairav to destroy Lord Brahma's ego, and that is why the day is dedicated to Lord Bhairav.
On this day, devotees observe a fast and should visit Lord Bhairav temples and recite the Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam.
In 2026, the auspicious day will be observed on Friday, April 10.
On Bhairavashtami, devotees should offer mustard oil, black sesame seeds, and flowers to Lord Bhairav.
It is believed that worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav on this day can provide relief from negative influences and black magic.
Devotees should abstain from alcohol and non-vegetarian foods on this auspicious day.
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