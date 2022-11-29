What will it take for England, Wales to qualify for knockouts; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 29, 2022
England disappointed in their last group game against the US, struggling to score against an energetic American side
England are among the favourites to triumph in Qatar and only needs a point against Wales to guarantee qualification to the knockout stages
Depending on goal difference, England could still progress even if it loses. For Wales, the jeopardy is much higher
Their 6-2 win against Iran means England's goal difference should be enough to see them into the next round, but a defeat would be a huge confidence blow for the side and the coach
Bottom of the group with one point from its first two matches, Wales must win to have any chance of reaching the round of 16 at its first World Cup since 1958
Wales will be looking for inspiration from Gareth Bale if it is to win against England for the first time since 1984
Los Angeles FC forward, Bale came into the tournament on the back of just one game since the start of October and has looked laboured in his performances
Wales have lost their last six meetings with their neighbours, with their last victory over England coming in 1984
Meanwhile, England's Harry Kane is yet to score at this World Cup and was off the pace in his team's 0-0 draw with the United States after hurting his ankle in the previous game against Iran
The Golden Boot winner from 2018 is just three goals away from overtaking Wayne Rooney's total of 53 to become his nation's all time leading scorer
