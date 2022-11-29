FIFA World Cup 2022: England's probable XI against Wales, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 29, 2022

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will start between the poles against Wales. The Everton keeper has kept one clean sheet in two matches

AFP

Luke Shaw will continue to play as the left-back for the Three Lions

AFP

Kieran Trippier will start as the right-back in a must win game for England

AFP

Harry Maguire will start in the heart of the defence. He has been impressive in the two matches for England and has justified his selection by boss Gareth Southgate

AFP

John Stones will partner Harry Maguire in the back four. the duo have been the vital in England's 100 per cent record at FIFA World Cup 2022

AFP

Declan Rice will keep his position as the holding midfielder. His job will be to provide much-needed support to the back-four as well help forwards by creating chances

AFP

Jordan Henderson is likely to replace Jude Bellingham with South gate looking to add steel in the midfield

AFP

Mason Mount will partner Henderson as the deep-lying play maker

AFP

Southgate will start wth Bukayo Saka on the right wing. Saka will look to slide inside and attack the oppositions defence and also help Harry Kane in scoring goals

AFP

Raheem Sterling will again start on the left wing and will be takes with providing vital crosses into the box for Harry Kane

AFP

Captain Harry Kane will continue to lead the England attack despite suffering an ankle injury in match against the USA. Southgate will hope that his talisman fires against Wales ahead of the knock-out phase

AFP

