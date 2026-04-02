What Is World Autism Day? Here's To Know History, Significance And 2026 Theme

By: Sunanda Singh | April 02, 2026
World Autism Awareness Day is observed on April 2 every year to promote understanding and inclusion of people with autism.
The day was initiated by the United Nations in 2007. The day highlights the need for acceptance and support.
The theme for World Autism Awareness Day 2026 is "Autism and Humanity – Every Life Has Value".
This year's theme focuses on the dignity, rights, and inherent worth of all autistic individuals.
The day encourages early diagnosis, better access to education, and equal opportunities in society.
On this day, awareness campaigns, community events, and educational initiatives are organised worldwide to reduce stigma and foster acceptance.
World Autism Day highlights the importance of supporting individuals on the autism spectrum and recognising their unique abilities.
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