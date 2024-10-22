What Are Macadamia Nuts? Learn Its Amazing Health Benefits For Your Body

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 22, 2024
Macadamia nuts are rich and buttery-flavoured nuts that come from the macadamia tree. Apart from being used in desserts, salads, and snacks, macadamia nuts offer several health benefits:
Several studies suggest that macadamia nuts may promote healthy heart function as they help lower cholesterol and further reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems
A Canadian study suggests that tree nuts, including macadamia nuts, can manage glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes
They are also a good addition to your diet for healthy weight management. However, it's essential to have it in moderation
Macadamia nuts are also a great source of essential minerals such as calcium, potassium and magnesium, boosting your bone health
Another benefit of these buttery nuts is that they enhance bowel function and aid digestion due to their soluble fiber content
Lastly, the antioxidants present in macadamia nuts prevent free radical formation, further improving skin ageing
