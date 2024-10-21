National Nut Day 2024: 7 Reasons Why Nuts Are A Must In Your Diet 

By: Rahul M | October 21, 2024
Every year, National Nut Day is observed on October 22 to spread awareness about Fairtrade nuts and advocate healthy living. Here are seven reasons why including nuts in your diet is essential:
All images from Canva
Nuts are rich in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, magnesium, and potassium, which are crucial for overall health
They are also packed with unsaturated fats, helping reduce bad cholesterol levels and lower the risk of heart problems
These nuts provide a good amount of plant-based protein, making them an excellent option for vegetarians and vegans
The fibre content in nuts helps digestion and promotes a healthy gut while also keeping you feeling full for a longer time
Many nuts are rich in antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress and reduce body inflammation
Despite being calorie-dense, studies suggest that nuts can help in weight management, as they promote satiety and can reduce overall calorie intake
Lastly, it can be easily included in various dishes, and snacks, or eaten on its own