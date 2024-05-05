Weekly Workwear Fashion: An Edgy Style Guide For Office From Monday To Saturday

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 05, 2024
Planning office outfits for summer workdays can be daunting. Here are some comfortable and formal-casual attire ideas for a week of work.
All images Pinterest
Start your Monday strong! Opt for a basic pair of trousers and a T-shirt. Throw a comfortable and lightweight material blazer to give a bossy look. Accessories yourself with jewellery for extra styling.
For a chic and cool look on Tuesday, pair a formal skirt with a basic white tee. Add a belt to your skirt for an extra stylish touch.
Pinterest | Ane Li
For a professional yet casual look on Wednesday, pair a white matted ruffle top with trousers. It will give you a sleek and sophisticated look in workplace.
For a simple yet formal office look on Thursday, wear shirt with jeans or trousers. Shirts are the best options for your lazy days during the summer.
Friday calls for chic fashion. Style a pair of crop vest coats with jeans. Accessories your look by adding hoops, a watch and a pair of glasses.
Saturdays are perfect for a casual and stylish look that can transition from day to night. Go for a subtle attire that's suitable for your evening events or plans.
Thanks For Reading!