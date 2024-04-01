Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From April 1 To 7, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | April 01, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week you are unlocking a world of shifts, changes and possibly travel. It is time to work through your fears and focus on the next exciting step.
Dear Taurus, this week you are going to experience a sudden surge of energy. You are going to be highly motivated, ambitious and goal driven. Try to keep your emotions in check.
Dear Gemini, this week shall bring sudden changes and shifts. It is time to have a beginner’s mindset and find new creative ways of problem solving. Release the old and expand your horizons.
Dear Cancerians, this week brings some chaotic, competitive, busy or confusing energy into your life. However, you are going to emerge victorious among all this. There is wish fulfilment coming your way. Trust and thrive
Dear Virgo, this week you will get clarity about a situation. You will have to trust in a detour. Stay flexible and open up to new possibilities. Your communication skills and intellectual capabilities are going to help you move ahead quickly.
Dear Libra, this week brings healing and recovery. Your energy will feel reawakened and rejuvenated. It is time to focus on your overall well-being, feel compassion towards yourself and try to lighten up the mood.
Dear Scorpio, this week you need to remember ‘Haste makes waste’. You are advised to stay rooted, grounded and move slowly but steadily towards your goals. Do not get distracted by shortcuts or mirages.
Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a very positive and celebratory energy into your life. Try to process and release the burden of difficult experiences. Stay open to all the good things that life has to offer.
Dear Capricorn, this week you are going to be fearless, bold, and in the mood to take risks. You will feel like taking a leap of faith, stepping out of your comfort zone, following the voice of your soul and traveling with a carefree attitude.
Dear Aquarius, this could be an emotionally difficult week for your emotional life. It is important to devote time to your healing. Your professional life looks quite the opposite. Here, you are going to step into the limelight and shine.
Dear Pisces, this week is about travel and preparing to take a leap of faith. You are going to cautiously test the waters before taking the plunge. It is a good time to think about savings and investments.
Deck- White Sage Tarot
