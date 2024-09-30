Weekly Tarot Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Sept 30 To Oct 6)

By: Akshata Khanolkar | September 30, 2024
Two of Swords
Dear Aries, this week indecision could cause stress even if there may not be any solid reason to worry. Track down and address your fears. You shall receive positive news about relationships or partnerships.
Knight of Wands
Dear Taurus, your energy levels are going to rise. You are going to overcome challenging situations through sheer will-power and force. Keep your temper in check. This is a great phase for research, investigation, and technology oriented activities.
The Fool
Dear Gemini, this week you are going to be in the mood to take risks. There shall be an inner-knowing and confidence which will help you in transforming your life. You may meet loved ones at a celebration. A new romantic cycle is in the cards.
Three of Wands
Dear Cancerians, the crux of this week lies in facilitating planning and communication. It is time to reach out to people and focus on building your social network. On the career front, your logical and technical skills will shine.
Knight of Pentacles
Dear Leo, this week shall be about building a solid emotional state. Some of you may spend time, effort and money into healing your mental and physical health. Your personal life will undergo a positive transformation.
Ten of Pentacles
Dear Virgo, this week brings forth positive energy when it comes to your home and family. You may celebrate a happy occasion with your loved ones. Travel is indicated. It is a good period for singles who wish to date.
Five of Wands
Dear Libra, this week brings negotiations and change. Diplomacy skills shall come handy. You will need additional rest and sleep. It is a good time to indulge in luxurious experiences. Your personal life will bring much happiness and joy.
Five of Swords
Dear Scorpio, this week may bring a chaotic energy sprinkled with power struggle. Beware of heated arguments or strong exchange of words between people. This period shall be full of opportunities, especially on the financial front.
Six of Pentacles
Dear Sagittarius, this week you are going to achieve a sense of balance, healing and clarity. Expect positive beginnings in your life. This period has the potential to catapult you into a highly ambitious and successful phase.
Four of Swords
Dear Capricorn, you are urged to get out of your energy slump and take action. Do not let your emotions or those of others get in the way of doing what is necessary. A fresh cycle of financial abundance is approaching.
Six of Cups
Dear Aquarius, this week you are going to be more emotional than usual. Nostalgia will be in the air. This period shall bring change and your biggest challenge shall come in the form of having difficulty accepting uncertainty.
Four of Wands
Dear Pisces, this week you may make a decision pertaining to your home or family. Brace yourself for new beginnings and expenses. Beware of spending more than anticipated.
Deck- White Sage Tarot
