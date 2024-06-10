Wagon Of Norse Gods: The Polster 3

By: Juviraj Anchil | June 10, 2024
The Polster 3 is an SUV doused in class. Polster is owned by legendary Swedish carmaker Volvo.
The engine of the car is studded with two permanent magnet synchronous motors.
This powerful engine can give a peak performance of 483bhp.
The SUV can race to the top speed of 209 Kmph, and can scale 0-62mph in 5 seconds.
In addition, the car's system is studded with The LiDAR upgrade, which includes an additional Nvidia Drive Orin core computer.
The Polster will take on a German competitor, BMW iX.
The Polster 3 is estimated to be priced at around Rs 88 lakh.
Thanks For Reading!