Wagon Of Norse Gods: The Polster 3

By: Juviraj Anchil | June 10, 2024

The Polster 3 is an SUV doused in class. Polster is owned by legendary Swedish carmaker Volvo.

The engine of the car is studded with two permanent magnet synchronous motors.

This powerful engine can give a peak performance of 483bhp.

The SUV can race to the top speed of 209 Kmph, and can scale 0-62mph in 5 seconds.

In addition, the car's system is studded with The LiDAR upgrade, which includes an additional Nvidia Drive Orin core computer.

The Polster will take on a German competitor, BMW iX.

The Polster 3 is estimated to be priced at around Rs 88 lakh.

Thanks For Reading!

