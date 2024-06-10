Raging Bull: Redbull's First Production Car

By: G R Mukesh | June 10, 2024
The 2020 RBR car was dubbed the RB16 when Formula One tean decided that most grand prix cars for the 2021 season would be carryover designs from 2020.
The cars will be created, developed, and engineered by Red Bull.
There will only be fifty of them, made almost entirely in-house.
The RB17 will be remembered for this historical fact alone, but it's also likely to be remembered for offering the most extreme performance ever seen in a brand-new vehicle sold directly to the general public.
Red Bull and Newey aim to provide as close to F1 performance as they can for the £5 million (roughly $6.2 million) starting price.
The two-seat RB17 is meant exclusively for track use and will not be street legal, at least not initially.
The car's carbon-fiber monocoque chassis will house engineering solutions inspired by Formula One.
