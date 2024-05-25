Vivo Unveils Their X Fold 3 Pro In India

By: Vikrant Durgale | May 25, 2024
Vivo X fold 3 pro is India's Slimmest and lightest Fold
6.53 inches amoled cover display with 120hz and a foldable 8.03 inches HDR 10+ 4500 nits peak brightness
vivo x fold 3 pro has zeiss optics with 50 megapixel wide angle and 64 megapixel telephoto lens for superior photos
100 Folds a day for 12 years. The vivo x fold 3 pro has ultra durable carbon fibre hinge
X fold 3 pro has 5700 milliampere-hour battery with 100watt flash charge and 50 watt wireless charge.
First foldable phone in India with Snapdragon 8 gen 3
