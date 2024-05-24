Power Packed: Poco F6 Launched in India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | May 24, 2024
Poco F6, featuring the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, is launched in India starting at Rs 29,999.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 3 chipset with an Adreno 735 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.
The phone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2712 x 1220 pixel resolution, 2400 nits peak brightness, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.
Dual rear cameras: 50MP main sensor with OIS and 8MP ultra-wide lens; Front camera: 20MP.
Features Corning Gorilla Victus on the front and a polycarbonate back in Titanium and Black colors.
Equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, 120W fast charging, and Iceloop cooling technology.
It is available variants such as 8GB RAM/256GB storage for Rs 29,999, 12GB RAM/256GB storage for Rs 31,999, and 12GB RAM/512GB storage for Rs 33,999.
Thanks For Reading!