Lotus' First Ever EV Hyper GT: Lotus Emeya

By: Vikrant Durgale | May 23, 2024
innovative rear diffuser, rear spoiler, and front grille.
Emeya's air suspension is electronically controlled. With the help of its sophisticated onboard sensors, which sense the road 1,000 times per second, car can automatically adjust for the smoothest ride.
To guarantee that each resident can experience music like never before, the Emeya will come with an immersive audio system created in collaboration with KEF.
It has Dolby Atmos-enabled 3D surround sound, which was initially seen in a Lotus on the Eletre Hyper-SUV, along with KEF's acclaimed Uni-Q speaker design and Uni-CoreTM space-saving subwoofer enclosure.
Performance drivers can use the industry-leading 55-inch projected head-up display (HUD) to quickly access critical external environment details.
Lotus is the first automaker in the world to employ a cutting-edge, high-end thread made from leftover cotton from the apparel and fashion industries.
Emeya combines power and precision, emotion and reason, and the strength of Lotus sports car DNA with comfort and luxury found in four-door vehicles.
