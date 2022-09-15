Vistadome Coach introduced in Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express - Check pictures here

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2022
On September 15, 2022 the Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express got one Vistadome coach attached to the train
Photo Credit : Raosaheb Patil Danve
The Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express will run with vistadome coach attached from September 15 to October 31 on experimental basis
This will be the second vistadome coach in Mumbai-Madgaon section. One vistadome coach is already attached to the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express
As of now, Central Railway is running 6 Vistadome coaches in different trains including the Vistadome coach of Tejas Express
Tickets for the Vistadome coach can be booked at all computerised reservation centres and on the website
A seat in the Vistadome coach from starts from Rs. 630 and goes up to Rs. 2235 depending on your destination
The Vistadome coaches come with rotating seats and an observation lounge
Also featuring glass ceilings and large glass windows, these coaches provide 360-degree views of the route
