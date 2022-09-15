Vistadome Coach introduced in Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express - Check pictures here

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2022

On September 15, 2022 the Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express got one Vistadome coach attached to the train

Photo Credit : Raosaheb Patil Danve

The Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express will run with vistadome coach attached from September 15 to October 31 on experimental basis

Photo Credit : Raosaheb Patil Danve

This will be the second vistadome coach in Mumbai-Madgaon section. One vistadome coach is already attached to the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express

Photo Credit : Raosaheb Patil Danve

As of now, Central Railway is running 6 Vistadome coaches in different trains including the Vistadome coach of Tejas Express

Photo Credit : Raosaheb Patil Danve

Tickets for the Vistadome coach can be booked at all computerised reservation centres and on the website

Photo Credit : Raosaheb Patil Danve

A seat in the Vistadome coach from starts from Rs. 630 and goes up to Rs. 2235 depending on your destination

Photo Credit : Raosaheb Patil Danve

The Vistadome coaches come with rotating seats and an observation lounge

Photo Credit : Raosaheb Patil Danve

Also featuring glass ceilings and large glass windows, these coaches provide 360-degree views of the route

Photo Credit : Raosaheb Patil Danve

