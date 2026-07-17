Visiting Jagannath Rath Yatra? Must-Try Odia Delicacies To Savour In Puri

By: Sunanda Singh | July 17, 2026
Jagannath Yatra is one of the major Hindu observances which is mostly celebrated in Puri, Odisha. This year's Rath Yatra is being celebrated from July 16, 2026.
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If you are visiting the grand chariot festival, then you shouldn't miss these Odia delicacies in Puri which are mentioned in the following slides.
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Chhena Poda Known as Odisha's signature dessert, is made by baking sweetened cottage cheese until caramelised. Its smoky flavour and soft texture make it a favourite among visitors.
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Dalma is a wholesome traditional dish which is made with lentils and seasonal vegetables, and flavoured with cumin, ginger and ghee. Dalma is simple, nutritious and an essential part of Odia cuisine.
Mahaprasad (Abhada) is a sacred food, offered to Lord Jagannath, is cooked in earthen pots over wood fire. It includes rice, dal, vegetables and sweets, symbolising equality as everyone eats together.
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Rasabali Soft, flattened chhena patties are fried and soaked in thick, sweetened milk flavoured with cardamom. This rich dessert originated in Kendrapara and is loved across Odisha.
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Khaja A crispy, flaky layered sweet prepared with refined flour and sugar syrup. Widely sold around the Jagannath Temple, Khaja is also one of the popular offerings to the deity.
Pakhala Bhata is another dish to try in Puri. The dish is cooked rice soaked in water and lightly fermented, served with curd, fried vegetables or fish. This refreshing dish is especially popular during Odisha's hot and humid summers.
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Thanks For Reading!