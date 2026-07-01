Beyond The Jagannath Temple: Top Religious Places To Experience In Puri During The Rath Yatra

By: Sunanda Singh | July 01, 2026
Jagannath Temple in Puri is dedicated to Lord Jagannath and this year the Rath Yatra will take place on July 16. Take a look at some of the other sacred sites to visit in the city.
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The Gundicha Devi Temple is known as the Garden House or Aunt’s home of Lord Jagannath. It is another must-visit destination during the Rath Yatra Mahotsav.
The Lingaraj Temple is an 11th century Hindu shrine which is renowned for its intricate stone carvings.
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Alarnatha Mandira or Alvarnaatha Mandira is another temple which is dedicated to Vishnu. It is located in Brahmagiri, Odisha, near Puri.
Shri Markandeswara Swamy Temple is home to Lord Shiva. It is also called Markandeswar Mahadeva Temple.
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Shri Markandeswara Swamy Temple is home to Lord Shiva. It is also called Markandeswar Mahadeva Temple.
Rama Kanta
Konark Sun Temple is situated around 23 km from Puri, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is a breathtaking architectural marvel. Dedicated to the Sun God, its intricate carvings and chariot-shaped design make it a must-visit for art enthusiasts.
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