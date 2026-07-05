Visiting Amarnath? Add These Breathtaking Jammu & Kashmir Destinations To Your Itinerary

By: Sunanda Singh | July 05, 2026
Visiting Amarnath? Here are some of the best destinations to include in your itinerary. They are well-known, accessible (depending on the route), and complement an Amarnath pilgrimage.
Srinagar is famous for Dal Lake, houseboats, and Mughal Gardens. Dal Lake is a freshwater lake located in Srinagar. The popular lake is fed by the River Jhelum.
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Pahalgam is a picturesque hill town and the base camp for the traditional Chandanwari route to Amarnath.
Chandanwari is the starting point of the traditional Amarnath Yatra trek. It is surrounded by glaciers and stunning Himalayan scenery.
Shankaracharya Hill is perched on a hill overlooking Srinagar. This ancient temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, offers panoramic views of the city.
Hazratbal Shrine is one of Kashmir's most revered Muslim shrines, located on the banks of Dal Lake.
Nishat Bagh & Shalimar Bagh are historic Mughal gardens built during the Mughal era, known for their terraced lawns, fountains, and views of Dal Lake.
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