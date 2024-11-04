Virat Kohli's Birthday: Look At Cricketer's Healthy Diet That Keeps Him Fit At 36

By: Rahul M | November 04, 2024
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is celebrating his 36th birthday on November 5, 2024
All images from Virat Kohli's Instagram
One of the important factors that has led to keeping him fit and healthy is his balanced diet and a strict fitness regime
Virat has always been open about his food intake and dietary choices, especially his diet routine during tournaments and IPL matches
As reported by DNA, Virat mainly eats steamed and boiled foods. Occasionally, he pan-grills dishes with a little olive oil or seasoning and avoids eating fried, hot, and spicy foods
Common dishes in his diet include dal, rajma, and lobia, and fresh vegetables rich in vitamins and minerals for a balanced meal
Further, gluten is off-limits in his diet, and for healthy carbs, he prefers smoothies, sprouts, or salads
Along with his balanced and healthy diet, Virat is consistent with his physical activity and strict fitness regime
