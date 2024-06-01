Virat Kohli To Phil Salt: Players Who Might Finish As Leading Run-Getter In T20 World Cup 2024

By: Aakash Singh | June 01, 2024
Nicholas Pooran showed glimpse of what he can do in the warm-up game against Australia. Pooran's 25-ball 75 could only be a trailer ahead of the showpiece event and could become the tournament's highest run-getter.
Heinrich Klaasen is a bona fide six-hitter and is coming off a good IPL season as well. With spin likely to play a big part in the tournament, Klaasen should relish it and make heaps of runs.
England's Phil Salt is currently in the form of his life and played well against Pakistan after amassing over 400 runs in IPL 2024. Salt's twin T20I hundreds in the West Indies last year makes him one of the leading contenders to be the highest run-getter.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam recently became the 2nd batter to cross 4000 T20I runs and is prolific in the format. While Babar is arguably a leading contender for this category, a lot also relies on his strike rate in the tournament.
Not many batters are as lethal as Jos Buttler in T20I cricket as the England skipper is a bona fide match-winner. Buttler was among the highest run-getters in the last two editions.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal was slightly inconsistent in IPL 2024, but is a player of massive potential. The left-hander's ability to adapt quickly to conditions puts him in this list.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma has a point to prove when it comes to T20 World Cups. Rohit doesn't have a strong record in T20 World Cups and could come out all guns firing, given this could be his final edition.
David Warner has confirmed his retirement after the T20 World Cup 2024. After a lean IPL 2024, Warner will be keen to use all his experience and be the frontrunner among the run-getters in the ICC event.
Travis Head has had a meteoric rise in the last one year and is several experts' pick to end up as the leading run-getter. While consistency is a slight issue with Head, the left-hander can be unstoppable when on song.
Indian batting star Virat Kohli is a common pick for most experts in this category. Not only he is coming off after being a leading run-getter in IPL 2024, he ended up with most runs in last 3 out of 4 T20 World Cup editions.
