Rohit Sharma To Moeen Ali: Players Who Might Be Playing Their Last T20 World Cup

By: Aakash Singh | May 31, 2024
Rohit Sharma is arguably one of the first names that comes to mind in this aspect. The opening batter hasn't been productive in T20 World Cups and he will be 39 by the time the next T20 World Cup.
Virat Kohli has finished as the highest run-getter in the last 3 out of 4 World Cups and is still India's best batter. Despite his fitness level, Kohli could give up T20Is soon to prolong his Test and ODI career.
David Warner is the only name on this list who will sure short retire after the tournament. The Aussie opener has already retired from the other two formats and will want to sign off on a high.
Glenn Maxwell, 35, has already been struggling with dwindling form, of late. While Maxwell plays only limited-overs as of now, it's hard to see him sustain until the 2026 World Cup, given also his fitness issues.
Along with Rohit Sharma, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is the only cricketer to have played in all T20 World Cups so far. Shakib will also turn 39 by the time the next World Cup comes and it's unlikely to see him play all three formats.
Tim Southee has been a long-standing servant of New Zealand cricket and is a prominent figure. Southee is already 35 and the glut of seamers in Black Caps' setup means he is unlikely to play in the next T20 World Cup.
Australian keeper-batter Matthew Wade has consistently hinted at retiring in the last two years. Wade, who is 36, could call it quits before the next T20 World Cup, with Josh Inglis waiting in the wings.
Moeen Ali is one of the few players in the England squad who is on the wrong side of the 30s. Despite retiring from Tests, Ali, 36, is unlikely to play in the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Mohammad Nabi has been a stalwart of Afghanistan cricket for a number of years now and is a utility all-rounder. Currently 39, the selectors are unlikely to select a 41-year-old for the 2026 edition despite form.
