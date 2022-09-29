Vikram Vedha: Fees of Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan and other actors revealed

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 29, 2022
Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha' is all set to release in theatres on September 30
It is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name
The action-thriller has been written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri
Reportedly, Hrithik is the most expensive actor in the star cast of this film. He has charged Rs 50 crore
Saif, who plays the role of a police officer, has charged Rs 12 crore for the film
According to media reports, Radhika Apte has charged Rs 3 crore for the film. She plays the role of Saif's wife
Rohit Saraf, who will be seen as Hrithik's brother, has charged Rs 1 crore for 'Vikram Vedha'
Sharib Hashmi has charged Rs 50 lakh from the makers. He plays an important part in the film
Yogita Bihani, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Vikram Vedha', has charged Rs 60 lakh
Thanks For Reading!