Vikram Gokhale Prayer Meet: Shabana Azmi, Johnny Lever and others attend

December 21, 2022
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on November 26 in Pune. He was 77. A prayer meet was organised by CINTAA on December 21 in Juhu, Mumbai
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Several Bollywood and television celebrities attended the prayer meet
Dalip Tahil, Shabana Azmi, Johnny Lever, Amit Behl and others paid tribute to the veteran actor
Abhay Bhargav and Shabana Azmi offered their tribute
Varun Badola also joined the other actors
The prayer meeting was held at the Juhu-based ISKCON Auditorium
Gokhale was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune where he was undergoing treatment
Gokhale acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Agneepath' and the 1999 film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'
His Marathi films include 'Bala Gau Kashi Angai', 'Kalat Nakalat', 'Lapandav', and 'Aamhi Bolato Marathi'
He made his directorial debut in 2010, with the Marathi film 'Aaghaat'
