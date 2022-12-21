In Pics: Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and others at Kasautii Zindagii Kay reunion party

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 21, 2022
Kasautii Zindagii Kay was one of the most hit shows on television
The iconic couple Anurag and Prerna are still resting in everyone's heart
Recently, the team of KZK had a mini reunion party
Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Manish Goel, Manav Gohil, Navin Saini and others reunited for a party
The team of the show was seen enjoying the party
The celebs also shared the reunion pictures on their social media handle
In one of the pictures, Shweta was seen posing with the famous antagonist of the show Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika
Kasautii Zindagii Kay was aired on television for almost seven years
Thanks For Reading!