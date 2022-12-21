In Pics: Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and others at Kasautii Zindagii Kay reunion party

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 21, 2022

Kasautii Zindagii Kay was one of the most hit shows on television

The iconic couple Anurag and Prerna are still resting in everyone's heart

Recently, the team of KZK had a mini reunion party

Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Manish Goel, Manav Gohil, Navin Saini and others reunited for a party

The team of the show was seen enjoying the party

The celebs also shared the reunion pictures on their social media handle

In one of the pictures, Shweta was seen posing with the famous antagonist of the show Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika

Kasautii Zindagii Kay was aired on television for almost seven years

