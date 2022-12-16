Vijay Diwas: From Shershaah to Border, films based on Indian Army

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 16, 2022
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah was released in 2021. The film was based on the real-life story of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra
Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike was released in 2019. The film was based on a secret operation against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016
John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran was based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998
Released in 1997, J.P. Dutta's Border was a huge hit. Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and other stars were a part of the film
J.P. Dutta's army-based film L.O.C Kargil was released in 2003. The historical war drama was based on the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan
The Ghazi Attack was based on the true event of the reticent sinking of PNS Ghazi in 1971 during the Indo-Pakistani War
Action-thriller Mission Kashmir won many awards and recognition in the industry. The Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Sanjay Dutt-starrer was released in 2000
Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India showcased how Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik — then in charge of the Bhuj Air Force Base, reconstructed the damaged landing strip in 72 hours with the help of 300 local women
