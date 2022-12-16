Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, others inaugurate Kolkata International Film Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 16, 2022

Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and others inaugurated Kolkata International Film Festival on December 15, in the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Amitabh Bachchan lit the auspicious lamp which marked the onset of the prestigious film festival

SRK, who is quite close to CM Mamata Banerjee, was seen engaging in a conversation with her

The superstar also shared a hearty laugh with Rani Mukerji and greeted Shatrughan Sinha with folded hands

He was also seen touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet and greeting him with a warm hug

During his speech, SRK mentioned that whatever happens surrounding people like him, they will stay positive. The comments came in the midst of a row over a song in his upcoming film 'Pathaan'

On the other hand, while tracing the history of Indian cinema, Big B described the current brand of historical movies as couched in fictionalised jingoism

SRK was also felicitated at the inaugural ceremony of KIFF 2022

Singer Arijit Singh, who has crooned songs in Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, and many other languages, also marked his presence at the event

