Vicky, Katrina To Deepika: Celebs Deck Up For Anant-Radhika's Jungle-Themed Pre-Wedding Bash

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 02, 2024
The second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities holds a jungle theme, A Walk on the Wildside.
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is wearing a beige Sabyasachi outfit for day 2 festivities along with Louis Vuitton sunglasses.
Katrina Kaif wore a printed maxi dress, Vicky Kaushal wore a beige outfit.
Riteish Deshmukh wore a printed shirt, Genelia Deshmukh, on the other hand, wore a black round-neck T-shirt.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput shared a selfie as they headed for a jungle safari.
Vicky Kaushal looked dapper as ever in a biege outfit from ZEGNA.
Sonam Kapoor wore Antar-Agni beige draped saree-pant.
