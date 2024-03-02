Vicky, Katrina To Deepika: Celebs Deck Up For Anant-Radhika's Jungle-Themed Pre-Wedding Bash

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 02, 2024

The second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities holds a jungle theme, A Walk on the Wildside.

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is wearing a beige Sabyasachi outfit for day 2 festivities along with Louis Vuitton sunglasses.

Katrina Kaif wore a printed maxi dress, Vicky Kaushal wore a beige outfit.

Riteish Deshmukh wore a printed shirt, Genelia Deshmukh, on the other hand, wore a black round-neck T-shirt.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput shared a selfie as they headed for a jungle safari.

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper as ever in a biege outfit from ZEGNA.

Sonam Kapoor wore Antar-Agni beige draped saree-pant.

