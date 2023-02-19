Veteran Tamil comedian Mayilsamy dies at 57

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 19, 2023

Popular Tamil comedian Mayilsamy died on February 19 in Chennai

The 57-year-old actor died of heart attack in the early hours of Sunday

Mayilsamy appeared in more than 100 films, including those starring Ajith Kumar, Vijay, and Kamal Haasan

He has also participated in several TV debates

Mayilsamy started his film career in the 1980s and played small roles in several films

Several co-stars of Mayilsamy mourned his death

Kamal Haasan tweeted, "My friend Mylaswamy is successful in presenting his own style of comedy. He is thought by many to be helpful. A tribute to a dear friend"

He was last seen in the Tamil film Udanpaal

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Ranveer Singh at NBA All-Star game in Utah
Find out More