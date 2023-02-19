Veteran Tamil comedian Mayilsamy dies at 57

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 19, 2023
Popular Tamil comedian Mayilsamy died on February 19 in Chennai
The 57-year-old actor died of heart attack in the early hours of Sunday
Mayilsamy appeared in more than 100 films, including those starring Ajith Kumar, Vijay, and Kamal Haasan
He has also participated in several TV debates
Mayilsamy started his film career in the 1980s and played small roles in several films
Several co-stars of Mayilsamy mourned his death
Kamal Haasan tweeted, "My friend Mylaswamy is successful in presenting his own style of comedy. He is thought by many to be helpful. A tribute to a dear friend"
He was last seen in the Tamil film Udanpaal
