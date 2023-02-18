In Pics: Ranveer Singh at NBA All-Star game in Utah

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 18, 2023
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh enthralled the audience at the NBA All-Star game in Utah
Photo: AFP
He is a part of the star-studded celebrity basketball game
Photo: AFP
Hollywood actor Ben Affleck introduced Ranveer at the NBA All-Star game
Ranveer played played for Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade's team
Photo: AFP
Marvel star Simu Liu who plays the role of Shang Chi and comedian Hasan Minhaj were also part of Wade's team
Photo: AFP
Together, they defeated Ryan Smith's team 81-78
Photo: AFP
Ranveer's fans went into a tizzy as soon as pictures of the star emerged from the coveted game
Photo: AFP
Ranveer has been the brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021
Photo: AFP
In 2022 too, Ranveer had participated in the celebrity league wherein he played alongside Machine Gun Kelly and others
