In Pics: Ranveer Singh at NBA All-Star game in Utah

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 18, 2023

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh enthralled the audience at the NBA All-Star game in Utah

Photo: AFP

He is a part of the star-studded celebrity basketball game

Photo: AFP

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck introduced Ranveer at the NBA All-Star game

Ranveer played played for Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade's team

Photo: AFP

Marvel star Simu Liu who plays the role of Shang Chi and comedian Hasan Minhaj were also part of Wade's team

Photo: AFP

Together, they defeated Ryan Smith's team 81-78

Photo: AFP

Ranveer's fans went into a tizzy as soon as pictures of the star emerged from the coveted game

Photo: AFP

Ranveer has been the brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021

Photo: AFP

In 2022 too, Ranveer had participated in the celebrity league wherein he played alongside Machine Gun Kelly and others

