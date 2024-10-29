Vedang Raina Enjoys Exotic Beach Vacay With Girlfriend Khushi Kapoor

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 29, 2024

Vedang Raina, who made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, is currently on a vacation with his girlfriend Khushi Kapoor

Photo Via Instagram

On Tuesday, October 29, Vedang Raina shared a cool photo dump from his exotic vacay with the caption, "I found Dory"

Vedang Raina looked as handsome as ever, capturing a selfie with a stunning beach view in the background

Vedang Raina was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which starred Alia Bhatt in the lead. However, the film failed to perform at the box-office

Vedang Raina can be seen enjoying his time on a bicycle

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo with Khushi Kapoor from their vacation. Janhvi's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, has also accompanied them

