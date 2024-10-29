Inside Madhuri Dixit's ₹48 Crore 'Minimalist' House: From Rare MF Husain Paintings To Breathtaking Sea View

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 29, 2024
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene purchased a luxurious apartment worth Rs 48 crore in Lower Parel in Mumbai in 2022
Madhuri Dixit's residence features a 'minimalist undertone', creating "a sanctuary that blends contemporary aesthetics with a minimalist undertone, emphasising straight lines, clean forms, and a sober palette," as described by Architectural Digest
One of Madhuri Dixit's son's bedroom features a a Lodes Sky-Fall Pendant light by Alsorg and bedding by Bonnie & Saks
Madhuri Dixit's powder room, which is also attached to the master bedroom features lighting by Bãno
Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's master bedroom features a breathtaking view of the sea in Mumbai. Madhuri said, "This is the first thing I see every morning; it’s very peaceful’"
The actress' apartment also features a piano, reflecting how Madhuri and Dr. Nene combined their love for music, theatre, and art within their home ambience
The dining area also features a bar
MF Husain's admiration for Madhuri Dixit is known to all and her house features several paintings by him
Talking about MF Husain's art in her residence, Madhuri Dixit said, "Husain Ji wanted to paint the walls of my home, but I objected on the account of moving, so he painted me some of his finest works. I just love the colours he used; it pops out"
