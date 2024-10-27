Sophie Turner Passionately Kisses 'Angel Pie' Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson On His 30th Birthday

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 27, 2024
Sophie Turner, who was earlier married to Joe Jonas, is currently in a relationship with Peregrine Pearson, a British aristocrat and heir to Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray
On Sunday, Sophie Turner shared unseen romantic photos with her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson on the occasion of his 30th birthday
Sophie Turner captioned the photos, "Happy Birthday my angel pie 30, flirty and thriving"
The couple were first spotted together in October 2023 at the Rugby World Cup Final in Paris after Sophie's split
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are parents to two daughters: Willa and Delphine
Sophie Turner can seen passionately kissing her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson
Thanks For Reading!